Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 09:20 Hits: 5

In the case of a pandemic like the coronavirus, if you don’t think something bad is going to happen to you, you might not bother changing your behaviours, says an observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/coronavirus-covid-19-safe-distancing-social-isolation-measure-us-12577568