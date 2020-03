Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 09:38 Hits: 5

A spike in coronavirus patients means hospitals in and around Paris will reach saturation point within 48 hours, the head of the French Hospital Federation said on Friday, with the peak not expected until April.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/paris-hospitals-will-be-swamped-within-48-hours-after-12583368