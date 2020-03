Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 09:49 Hits: 6

Russia ordered its vast network of state-run hotels, resorts and recreational facilities to shut down from March 28 until June 1, as its number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose past 1,000.

