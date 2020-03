Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 13:51 Hits: 0

With the economic situation in many advanced economies rapidly deteriorating, policymakers are rolling out unprecedented stimulus programs, setting the stage for what amounts to a massive experiment with hitherto unorthodox Modern Monetary Theory. Today's extraordinary problems, it would seem, require extraordinary solutions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/helicopter-money-coronavirus-response-by-willem-h-buiter-1-2020-03