Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 01:15 Hits: 5

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said its board has approved an emergency $121 million disbursement to Kyrgyzstan to help the Central Asian nation deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, in what could be the first in a series of such moves.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/imf-board-approves-coronavirus-emergency-funds-kyrgyzstan/30512154.html