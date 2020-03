Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 01:22 Hits: 6

European Union leaders have given North Macedonia and Albania formal approval to begin talks to join the bloc, two days after EU ministers gave the green light for the small Balkan nations to begin the process.

