Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 07:13 Hits: 7

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will remain closed at least until April 19, the operator of the theme parks said on Friday, again extending a temporary closure that began on Feb. 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/27/tokyo-disneyland-won039t-reopen-before-april-20-operator-says