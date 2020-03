Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 06:30 Hits: 7

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump during a phone call on Friday (Mar 27) that he hopes the United States will take substantive action to improve bilateral ties, China's foreign ministry said. Xi also told Trump that cooperation between their countries was the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/xi-tells-trump-china-us-must-unite-to-fight-coronavirus-12582860