Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 07:10 Hits: 7

After last month’s Mate Xs comes the smartphone giant’s triple launch – and aside from the new AI trick, the P40 phones also have a sleeker Overflow screen display and beefed up Leica camera capabilities.

Read more https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/trending/huawei-p40-pro-first-look-12579064