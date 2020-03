Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

Several armed groups have heeded a U.N. call for cease-fires to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. The move reflects an emerging “conscience” to see “the folly of war.”

