NRA is spewing outrage because gun stores are considered 'non-essential' businesses

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 22:25 Hits: 5

The National Rifle Association still exists, despite the best efforts of the lunatic grifters that control it. They are very, very concerned about Americans facing potential grisly deaths in a new coronavirus pandemic, and by very concerned we mean they do not actually give a damn about that, but are instead wigging out because gun stores are considered "non-essential" businesses in places with shelter-in-place orders and that is an intolerable infringement on the right of their members to murder people right nooooow.

According to the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action: "These anti-gun and anti-self defense extremists deem gun stores 'non-essential,' they shut down issuance of firearm permits, and, in some locations, they have created extreme delays for background checks required for firearm transfers. Some jurisdictions have even put added restrictions on firearm transfers, making it all but impossible for many law-abiding Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights."

And just in case you didn't fully get that the need to murder was, in the NRA's view, rapidly rising: "All of this is happening against a backdrop of reported prisoner furloughs and law enforcement only arresting for the most serious of crimes."

Furloughs for nonviolent offenders. And they're not arresting for the most minor of crimes. You know, to help save lives.

If you're wondering that the NRA intends to do about the travesty of not being able to buy three more guns to go with your five more guns while people with warrants for outstanding traffic tickets ARE POSSIBLY MAYBE WALKING AROUND FREE, POSSIBLY EVEN IN YOUR OWN NEIGHBORHOOD, the answer is not much. This alarm comes with a request for donations—"Every dollar counts!"—so that the NRA can continue to send out these panicked bulletins and also, more than likely, send Wayne LaPierre and family to the French Riviera for a nice long break when all this is over.

In the meantime, gun stores are likely to remain "non-essential." If dental cleanings, clothing, bookstores and dine-in food are considered nonessential, military-themed murder sticks are not likely to make the cut.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1931518