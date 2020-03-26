Join Mark Sumner for a live Daily Kos community discussion on the COVID-19 crisis

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 23:40 Hits: 5

After three months of writing about COVID-19, I made a video to discuss some of the issues around the virus, the misinformation that’s coming from too many sources, and the reasons behind the huge differences in how the virus is being handled in different locations. This also seems like it would be a good time to invite the community to join in a general question and answer session, in which I’ll try to respond to concerns that you have about the virus, the response to COVID-19, and the way it’s being reported here and elsewhere.

Join me at 10 AM ET, when I’ll respond to comments in semi-real time. I’ll look to your suggestions for ways we can improve our coverage as well as ways we can involve the community in what is genuinely one of the most extraordinary events of our lives.

A reminder that I’m not a doctor, an epidemiologist, or a health care expert. Like most of you, I’m just someone who has been dealing with this issue and looking for the answers. When I don’t know something, I’ll tell you. (And then I’ll try to find someone who does.) Considering the breadth of expertise in our community, don’t be surprised to find someone else answering you much more clearly and immediately than I can.

This is an experiment, a chance to “reason together.” If it works out, we’ll do it again. I may even make another video.

