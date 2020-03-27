Matt Gaetz gets obliterated after going full ‘Florida Man’ with racist, uninformed coronavirus tweet

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 01:45 Hits: 6

There are all kinds of issues one might have with the coronavirus emergency relief bill. However, one of those issues is obviously not going to be earmarking money to go to medical facilities that are dealing directly with COVID-19 cases. But that is exactly what Florida Man Matt Gaetz did on Wednesday, when the congressman decided to try and score some racist dogwhistle points with fellow faux-fiscal conservatives.

$13,000,000 in taxpayer funds could be going to families across the nation struggling to put food on the table in the midst of COVID-19. Instead, it's going to Howard University. Education is important- but a $13 million check to Howard does not belong in COVID-19 relief. pic.twitter.com/uIT6yaTMUo March 25, 2020

“Education is important- but a $13 million check to Howard does not belong in COVID-19 relief.” Attacking a prestigious HBCU is the kind of racism that bigots like Gaetz consider a salient point. Unfortunately for Mr. Florida Man, intelligence, facts, and the use of those two things are not a strong suit of Rep. Gaetz.

Steve Hofstetter is a comedian and comedy writer, and his response to Rep. Gaetz took off almost instantly since it was so well-written.

Dear Rep. Matt Gaetz, Why is Howard University in the relief bill? Great question! Howard University's hospital is a COVID-19 treatment facility. It is within walking distance from your office. Hope this helps, you dumb fuck. https://t.co/sD7s6YEeRe March 26, 2020

If you cannot read that, here’s the text.

Dear Rep. Matt Gaetz, Why is Howard University in the relief bill? Great question! Howard University's hospital is a COVID-19 treatment facility. It is within walking distance from your office. Hope this helps, you dumb fuck.

It is sort of the best thing you might ever read in response to anything Rep. Gaetz does. Matt Gaetz has put his foot in his mouth so many times he could probably shine everybody in Congress’ shoes with the polish he’s ingested. After the tweet took off, Hofstetter gave it a nice little follow up.

Well, this is getting more attention than the time Matt Gaetz got arrested for drunk driving. Or the time Matt Gaetz invited a Holocaust denier to the State of the Union. Or the time Matt Gaetz threatened a federal witness. Or the time Matt Gaetz mocked people dying from COVID-19 March 26, 2020

Even though Steve Hofstetter won Twitter on Wednesday, Rep. Gaetz’s bullshit racism brought out all kinds of great responses.

The simple.

BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK March 26, 2020

The simple visual.

Howard University has a hospital that has been designated one of DC's covid-19 treatment facilities. It is located 2.1 miles from Rep. Gaetz's workplace. pic.twitter.com/6i1ZpaFJ7H March 26, 2020

A U.S. senator even decided to give Matt a math lesson. Liberals and their “elite” educations and all that.

The bill provides $30 billion to protect students and help schools, colleges and universities combat the coronavirus. This is $13 million. $13 million = .04% of $30 billion Why do you take issue with money going to Howard, Congressman? https://t.co/7nyaijShhd March 26, 2020

And finally.

Now do Ã¢Â�Â�half a trillion to corporationsÃ¢Â�Â�.#MattGaetzIsATool March 26, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1931378