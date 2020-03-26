The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Bernie Sanders Fights for Laid-off Worker Protections in $2 Trillion Stimulus with Corporate Bailout

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg2 bernie corona update 2

The Senate unanimously approved a historic $2.2 trillion emergency relief package late Wednesday night to battle the unprecedented economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.   The House will consider the bill Friday before it goes to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.   The bill would massively expand unemployment benefits, providing laid-off workers up to 100% of their salary and health insurance benefits for four months. Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders successfully fought to strengthen the bill’s assistance to laid-off workers, and voted “yes” even as he warned about the bill’s corporate bailout fund. “We do not need, at this moment in history, to provide a massive amount of corporate welfare to large profitable corporations,” Sanders said in a video explaining his vote.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/26/coronavirus_relief_bill_bernie_sanders

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version