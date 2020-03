Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 01:41 Hits: 6

The Senate continued negotiations throughout the day on a stimulus bill negotiated by Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Senate Republicans. Efforts were complicated when Sen. Lindsey Graham and other…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/states-scramble-for-medical-supplies-as-the-trump-administration-continues-to-falter/