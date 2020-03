Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 00:33 Hits: 6

The self-avowed white supremacist accused of killing 51 people at two New Zealand Mosques changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. He faces terrorism charges that could land him a lifetime in prison.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-zealand-mosque-shooter-pleads-guilty-to-terrorism/a-52919736?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf