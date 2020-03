Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 01:11 Hits: 5

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi "welcomed" the Saudi-led coalition's decision to support a ceasefire. The ceasefire proposal was a response to a UN call amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/yemen-houthis-welcome-saudi-support-for-ceasefire-amid-pandemic/a-52919921?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf