Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 03:08 Hits: 7

Former FBI agent Robert Levinson’s family has said that he died in Iranian custody. Levinson went missing in 2007.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/missing-ex-fbi-agent-died-in-iranian-custody-says-family/a-52920004?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf