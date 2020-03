Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 22:19 Hits: 5

Kosovo lawmakers dismissed the government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti in a no-confidence vote triggering a political crisis as the Balkan country is trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

