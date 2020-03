Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 00:32 Hits: 5

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced a nationwide night-time curfew on Wednesday to limit the spread of coronavirus, but said a parliamentary vote planned for this week will go ahead.

