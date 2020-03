Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 03:39 Hits: 7

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

