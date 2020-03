Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 07:17 Hits: 7

MELAKA: A jobless man was sentenced to nine months' jail for slapping a guard at a supermarket which was closed during the movement control order (MCO) period here on Wednesday (March 25).

