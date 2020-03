Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 06:41 Hits: 8

MOSCOW: Russia will halt all international flights from Friday (Mar 27) under a government decree listing new measures against the COVID-19 outbreak. The decree published on Thursday orders aviation authorities to halt all regular and charter flights, with the exception of special flights ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-russia-suspends-grounds-international-flights-12578518