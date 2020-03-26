The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Watch a doctor demonstrate how to safely bring groceries home during the coronavirus crisis

Category: World Hits: 7

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly, even something as simple as bringing a canned good into your home with the virus could end up setting your family back. You don’t know who handled that item before you or whether they have COVID-19, therefore we must take extraordinary measures to protect ourselves. Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen created a video to demonstrate the steps we should all be taking to protect ourselves from getting this disease. This may seem like over-the-top advice, but desperate times call for desperate measures. 

This video is a little lengthy, but well worth the time if it helps save lives.

Take it away, Dr. VanWingen!

YouTube Video

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1931140

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version