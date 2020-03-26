Watch a doctor demonstrate how to safely bring groceries home during the coronavirus crisis

Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 02:50 Hits: 7

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly, even something as simple as bringing a canned good into your home with the virus could end up setting your family back. You don’t know who handled that item before you or whether they have COVID-19, therefore we must take extraordinary measures to protect ourselves. Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen created a video to demonstrate the steps we should all be taking to protect ourselves from getting this disease. This may seem like over-the-top advice, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

This video is a little lengthy, but well worth the time if it helps save lives.

Take it away, Dr. VanWingen!

