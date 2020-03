Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 13:30 Hits: 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed an April 22 vote on sweeping constitutional changes that could allow him to remain in power until 2036 because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

