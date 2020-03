Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 20:26 Hits: 2

This Wednesday, the folks over at The Daily Show threw together a video mashup of Fox News clips where network personalities comment on the ‘mental decline’ and numerous gaffes of 2020 presidential…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/brutal-video-combines-trumps-weirdest-moments-and-fox-news-warnings-of-mental-decline/