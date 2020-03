Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 19:06 Hits: 2

Europe's aviation traffic has slumped by 65%, leaving skies unblemished blue with few vapor trails. The COVID-19 viral pandemic has prompted the airports Paris Orly and London City to plan flight suspensions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-europe-aviation-traffic-shrivels-by-two-thirds/a-52918012?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf