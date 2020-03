Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 19:55 Hits: 2

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, water is running out in the Kurdish region of northern Syria. Islamist militias in the Turkish-controlled area have allegedly shut down the most important water station in the region.

