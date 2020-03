Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 17:48 Hits: 2

While the French public has been ordered to stay home amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, the vast majority of supermarket cashiers, most of them women on meagre salaries, have continued to work the tills – performing a vital role even as their health is put at risk.

