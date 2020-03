Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 20:02 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged "massive investments" in the country's public hospital health system, close to a breaking point as it copes with the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused 1,331 deaths in the country.

