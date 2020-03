Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 16:04 Hits: 2

ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors have charged 20 suspects including two former top aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the 2018 murder of Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi. Prosecutors accuse Saudi Arabia's deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court's media czar Saud ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-charges-20-saudis-khashoggi-murder-12575608