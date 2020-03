Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 16:30 Hits: 2

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting extradition from Britain to the United States, was denied bail on Wednesday (Mar 25) after his lawyers said he should be released because he was highly vulnerable to the coronavirus. The 48-year-old is wanted by the United States on 18 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-denied-bail-london-court-12576028