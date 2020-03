Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 16:47 Hits: 2

ZURICH: Spiez Lab, a government-run institute in the Swiss mountains, was set up to protect the nation from nuclear, biological and chemical threats. "For a world without weapons of mass destruction," runs its slogan. It is now fighting another global menace - the coronavirus - by providing face ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-explodes-world-races-mask-up-12576486