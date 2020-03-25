At least one person tests positive after attending 'coronavirus party' in Kentucky

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 19:30 Hits: 3

Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky told reporters that at least one person who attended a “coronavirus party” thrown by a bunch of 20-somethings had tested positive for the virus. According to Gov. Beshear, he was particularly “mad” about this because of the sheer stupidity and recklessness of it all. “Anyone who goes to something like this may think they’re indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.”

Gov. Beshear also announced that the Bluegrass State had confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the official number (sans the kind of comprehensive testing we need) in Kentucky to 163. Beshear also used this time to announce that all businesses that were not “life-sustaining” would be required to end any “in-person traffic” by the end of Thursday.

Kentucky has the unfortunate distinction of having two senators vying for the title of worst, most egomaniacal American: Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. Both have alternately dragged their feet and thrown obstacle after obstacle into the workings needed to pass swift economic and public health relief during this crisis. Sen. Rand Paul even contracted the virus as his own father posited it was all a deep state hoax. Not the best role models for young adults.

A lot of your 20s is spent making mistakes: mistakes involving what you think you want to do with your life, in relationships, in decisions about how and when you “party.” The statements from many in the news media and our current Republican leadership that this is a flu-like virus that’s really only dangerous to those older than 65 are false. While we don’t know the exact reasons why, Americans under 45 are making up around 20% of current coronavirus hospitalizations, while 18% of hospitalizations due to the virus are for Americans between the ages of 45 and 54.

While the mortality rates of the virus are definitely worse for seniors, the fact that so many younger folks end up being hospitalized is frightening. Many Americans seem to have forgotten how bad getting the seasonal flu can be, even if you don’t end up in the hospital. The coronavirus, by all accounts, is a lot worse than that, and you have a much higher chance of not simply needing to go to a hospital, but needing to stay and be treated in a hospital.

