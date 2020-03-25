The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus bill held up by GOP to punish minimum wage workers, McConnell plans month-long recess

Right now a handful of asshole Republicans—Sens. Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott, Ben Sasse, and Rick Scott—are holding up the Senate relief bill, because they think people who are being paid minimum wage will think the unemployment insurance bump this is such a sweet deal that it will make people not want to work. Because  god forbid anyone living through this apocalypse be able to afford rent and food and to live if they’re not "deserving."

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is already plotting his getaway, wanting to have Senate go on recess as soon as the bill is passed for nearly a month. He wants to go on recess until April 20th, even though it's unclear at this time if the House will be able to pass this bill as is, because there's so much it doesn't do, like expand food stamps. But as of now, McConnell just wants to do this and dump it on the House. That's where we're at.

