Go to hell, Lindsey Graham

Look at this little asshole, arguing that nurses—NURSES—who are right now risking their health and possibly their lives to respond to this pandemic are just going to decide to take a long paid vacation paid for by unemployment insurance and courtesy of the Senate coronavirus bill

Objecting to a provision in the Senate coronavirus bill providing unemployment benefits for people in financial trouble, Sen. Lindsey Graham says nurses are "going to make $24 an hour on unemployment" which he claims would incentivize "taking people out of the workforce." pic.twitter.com/xyuzcsiq8B

The Senate Republicans are an immediate danger to the people. Please give $1 to our nominee fund to help Democrats end their majority. And especially to get rid of him.

