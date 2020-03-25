Go to hell, Lindsey Graham

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 20:10 Hits: 3

Look at this little asshole, arguing that nurses—NURSES—who are right now risking their health and possibly their lives to respond to this pandemic are just going to decide to take a long paid vacation paid for by unemployment insurance and courtesy of the Senate coronavirus bill.

Objecting to a provision in the Senate coronavirus bill providing unemployment benefits for people in financial trouble, Sen. Lindsey Graham says nurses are "going to make $24 an hour on unemployment" which he claims would incentivize "taking people out of the workforce." pic.twitter.com/xyuzcsiq8B March 25, 2020

