Go to hell, Lindsey Graham

Category: World Hits: 3
Look at this little asshole, arguing that nurses—NURSES—who are right now risking their health and possibly their lives to respond to this pandemic are just going to decide to take a long paid vacation paid for by unemployment insurance and courtesy of the Senate coronavirus bill.
The Senate Republicans are an immediate danger to the people. Please give $1 to our nominee fund to help Democrats end their majority. And especially to get rid of him.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1931212