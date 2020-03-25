People Go Before Money. This Is About Saving Lives, Says San Juan Mayor on Pandemic in Puerto Rico

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 12:45 Hits: 4

Puerto Rico announced a record $787 million financial package to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic Monday, as the island’s death toll hits two with 39 cases reported. The pandemic follows a series of devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico earlier this year and comes as the island continues to deal with fallout from Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico’s infrastructure and killed at least 3,000. “One of the things that I think is evident is that with the Trump administration and FEMA, we have to continue to remind them, time and time again, that we are people and that we deserve to be treated with the same sense of justice, urgency and dignity as anybody else,” says our guest, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

