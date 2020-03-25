Calls Grow for Sen. Burr to Resign After He Sold $1.7 Million in Stocks Downplayed COVID-19 Risks

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 12:52 Hits: 4

Calls are growing for Republican Senator Richard Burr to resign after he reportedly sold up to $1.7 million worth of stocks after receiving privileged briefings about the coronavirus’s threat to the global economy. ProPublica reports Burr, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, unloaded his holdings on February 13 in 33 separate transactions. At the time, he had access to classified information about the coronavirus and was receiving daily intelligence briefings. The stock market began plummeting a week after Burr’s sales and has since lost about 30% of its value. We speak with Derek Willis of ProPublica, one of the reporters who broke the story.

