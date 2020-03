Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 02:07 Hits: 6

 As Brazil's largest city went into lockdown, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday took aim at the "hysteria" over the coronavirus and urged that life must continue and jobs be preserved.

