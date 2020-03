Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 23:55 Hits: 8

Boko Haram has launched its deadliest assault yet against troops in Chad. In a separate attack, the militant group killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush in eastern Borno state.

