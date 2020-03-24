DieForTheDow trends in response to the Republican death cult's coronavirus plans

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 23:20 Hits: 6

One of the hallmarks of tragic figures in literature and art is that they have a flaw that makes their demise, and the demise of those around them, inevitable. The coronavirus pandemic is the tragic result of the Republican Party’s shortsighted greed. Besides the threat to human mortality, the economic fallout that will result from this pandemic—whether we close down and social distance or not—will be as intense as anything most of us have ever experienced in our lifetimes. We are living in interesting times, and how people respond to this crisis will be telling. Conservatives, taking their marching orders from Trump (and possibly Jared Kushner), have laid down their meager hand and that hand includes nothing but another last-second payout to the wealthiest among us.

Republicans like Donald Trump and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are already talking about the need to sacrifice hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of American lives in some jingoistic suicide mission to save our economy. Democratic officials, on the other hand, along with most Americans, don’t believe that grandma and grandpa need to run like lemmings into the invisible hand of a conservative God.* As America’s orange and racist blunt object continued to offer up no good plan for how this country needs to proceed for both our public health and our shared economy, #DieForTheDow began to trend on Twitter.

And something a little more wholesome for that American family conservative:

#GrandparentsShould#DieForTheDow , is the message coming from the Republican party now. It's official: NOTHING is sacred to these awful people. pic.twitter.com/jkJSmhUZ49 March 24, 2020

And a little something for the more macho MAGA heads:

IÃ¢Â�Â�m gonna own the Libs and let my mom #DieForTheDow ! pic.twitter.com/9UmolHZkvG March 24, 2020

That awkward moment when your free Senior MAGA ticket turns out to be #DieForTheDowpic.twitter.com/C1cAG7vkLF March 24, 2020

And because who doesn’t like a good GIF:

TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick: Ã¢Â�Â�we seniors are willing to die for the US economyÃ¢Â�Â� #DieForTheDow#dieforwallstreet Black Seniors:pic.twitter.com/JuxExPLdC9 March 24, 2020

And just to make things crystal clear, as psychopathic as it is this one isn’t even a solution (like all conservative ideas):

IÃ¢Â�Â�m 59. Working FT. Paying a lot of taxes, being a widow. 6 people are on my cell phone plan. I buy clothes & shoes for my grandgirls. Just sent a box of groceries & tp to my daughterÃ¢Â�Â�s family b/c shelves are bare in her town. My family canÃ¢Â�Â�t afford for me to #DieForTheDow March 24, 2020

And because fuck these guys:

Trump & the rest of the #ComplicitCorruptGOP want people to #DieForTheDow Remember when they LIED about 'death panels' if the ACA was enacted? Well know they literally want people to 'sacrifice' themselves because Trump wants to get reelected #TrumpLiesAmericansDie#OneVoice1 March 24, 2020

And because people who support this president and the Republican Party at this point, in this crisis, are dumb. Like, stupid. Like dumb, ignorant, stupid people who cry about elitists being mean to them while yelling that liberals are snowflakes and thin-skinned:

And because dark humor is all we have left to keep our sanity intact:

#DieForTheDow Mnuchin's parents when he comes to visit them at the senior home.... pic.twitter.com/6NQYZeog3u March 24, 2020

*The idea that lemmings commit “mass suicide” is actually a myth created by Disney documentary filmmakers.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1930773