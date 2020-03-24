The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Trump Understands Nothing, Listens to Nothing as Pandemic Surges in U.S.

As #NotDying4WallStreet trends on Twitter, President Trump defies his top scientists and soaring infection rate, saying he will ease restrictions soon to jumpstart the economy. We speak with economist Jeffrey Sachs about the stimulus package that failed to pass again Monday, as Democrats called the measure a slush fund for corporations. Sachs also led the WHO’s Commission on Macroeconomics and Health from 2000 to 2001 and played a key role in conceiving and establishing the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which helped distribute new medicines to fight infectious diseases.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/24/jeffrey_sachs_congress_economic_relief_package

