Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 17:21 Hits: 7

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday claimed that the federal government is in the process of distributing its stockpile of 20,000 ventilators but he would not say how many have…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/woefully-underprepared-fox-news-host-grills-mike-pence-on-ventilators/