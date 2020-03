Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 16:13 Hits: 5

Italy is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. China has come to Italy's aid, while some critics say Europe has lacked solidarity in fighting the crisis, to Beijing's advantage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-china-steps-in-to-help-italy-battle-the-virus/a-52901560?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf