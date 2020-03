Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 17:04 Hits: 7

The health of jailed 74-year-old Khaleda Zia's was deteriorating. The government has finally agreed to her receiving treatment outside of prison, but it's not exactly what her family wanted.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bangladesh-to-free-jailed-ex-pm-khaleda-zia/a-52903219?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf