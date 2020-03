Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 15:50 Hits: 6

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day lockdown of the world's second most populous country on Tuesday, following China's example to halt the spread of coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands across the world.

