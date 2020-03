Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 17:02 Hits: 7

In Moscow, a network of 100,000 cameras equipped with facial recognition technology are being used to make sure anyone placed under quarantine stays off the streets. Russia is just one of several countries using high-tech surveillance in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

