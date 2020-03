Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 16:37 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON: The publishers of the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal asked China on Tuesday (Mar 24) to reconsider its order expelling 13 US journalists, arguing the action imperils "access to critical information" about the global coronavirus pandemic. A joint letter from the ...

