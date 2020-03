Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 15:45 Hits: 6

From a young population to a warm climate, some factors put Africa on a stronger footing to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak. But on a continent beset by weak health systems and preexisting conditions like HIV and tuberculosis, the risks must not be underestimated.

