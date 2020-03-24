The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Humanitarian Solidarity : Even Under U.S. Sanctions, Cuba Sends Doctor Brigade to Italy and More

As Italy’s death toll soars past 6,000, Cuba has sent medical brigades to combat COVID-19. Cuba has also deployed doctors to Venezuela, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Suriname and Grenada. “The arrival of a medical brigade from Cuba to Italy is pretty historic. You have a leading European nation accepting support in the form of a medical team from a small Caribbean island,” says our guest, Peter Kornbluh, director of the Cuba Documentation Project at the National Security Archive at George Washington University. “It just goes to the history of Cuba’s deep and long-lasting commitment to humanitarian solidarity with other countries.” Kornbluh covers Cuba for The Nation magazine.

http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/24/cuba_medical_diplomacy_italy_coronavirus

